British Superbikes

British Superbikes 2021 - ‘OH NO!’ – Jason O'Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie have huge crash at Silverstone

Yamaha teammates Jason O'Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie had a huge crash on the penultimate lap of Race 1 at Silverstone, gifting Glenn Irwin victory.

00:02:04, 41 minutes ago