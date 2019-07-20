Scott Redding dominates to take Snetterton pole

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99

Redding, who set the pace during free practice on Friday, stopped the clock at 1m 47.323s to claim a fourth pole of the season, with McAMS Yamaha’s Tarran Mackenzie (1:47.432) second and Oxford Racing’s Tommy Bridewell (1:47.730) third.

The former MotoGP rider leads the championship from Bridewell by just four points, with Josh Brookes, fourth on the gird, a further 27 points back.

However, Redding, 26, said prior to the round that his sole focus at Snetterton was picking up podium points, with an eye on the Showdown.

“It’s all about picking up as many Podium Points as possible as that will be very important come the Showdown,” Redding said.

“The plan as always is to challenge for the podium and if the win is possible, then I’ll go for it.”

The 26-year-old had four wins from 11 outings thus far this season with four rounds – and nine races – to go before the top six riders battle it out for the title at the Showdown.

QUALIFYING RESULTS

RIDER TIMES 1 Scott REDDING Ducati - Be Wiser Ducati 1:48.145 1:47.183 1:47.323 2 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha - McAMS Yamaha 1:48.252 1:47.328 1:47.432 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati - Oxford Racing 1:48.584 1:47.974 1:47.730 4 Josh BROOKES Ducati - Be Wiser Ducati 1:48.203 1:47.645 1:47.835 5 Dan LINFOOT Yamaha - Santander Salt TAG Yamaha 1:49.117 1:48.410 1:48.596 6 Xavi FORÉS Honda - Honda Racing 1:49.409 1:48.546 1:48.752 7 Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki - FS-3 Racing Kawasaki 1:48.721 1:48.558 1:48.828 8 Andrew IRWIN Honda - Honda Racing 1:48.575 1:48.506 1:49.445 9 Peter HICKMAN BMW - Smiths Racing 1:49.098 1:48.163 10 Bradley RAY Suzuki - Buildbase Suzuki 1:49.673 1:48.601 11 Luke STAPLEFORD Suzuki - Buildbase Suzuki 1:49.538 1:48.818 12 Luke MOSSEY Suzuki - OMG Racing Suzuki 1:48.955 1:48.832 13 Michael LAVERTY BMW - Tyco BMW Motorrad 1:49.388 1:48.881 14 Héctor BARBERÁ Kawasaki - Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki 1:49.655 1:48.885 15 Christian IDDON BMW - Tyco BMW Motorrad 1:49.175 1:49.173 16 Josh ELLIOTT Suzuki - OMG Racing Suzuki 1:49.378 1:49.249 17 Joe FRANCIS BMW - Lloyd & Jones Bowker Motorrad 1:49.723 1:49.639 18 Ben CURRIE Kawasaki - Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki 1:49.428 1:49.739 19 James ELLISON BMW - Smiths Racing 1:49.818 20 Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki - RAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki 1:49.864 21 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha - McAMS Yamaha 1:49.971 22 Claudio CORTI Kawasaki - Team WD-40 1:50.308 23 Matt TRUELOVE Yamaha - Raceways Yamaha 1:50.522 24 David ALLINGHAM Yamaha - EHA Yamaha 1:50.655 25 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki - Silicone Engineering Racing 1:51.130 26 Shaun WINFIELD Yamaha - Santander Salt TAG Yamaha 1:51.223 27 Sam COVENTRY Kawasaki - Team 64 Motorsports 1:52.102 28 Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki - Gearlink Kawasaki 1:52.262 29 Danny KENT MV Agusta - Bike Devil Sweda MV Agusta 1:52.852 30 Dean HIPWELL Kawasaki - CDH Racing 1:53.063

The Snetterton round of British Superbikes is LIVE on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player from 13:00 UK TIME on Sunday