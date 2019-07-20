Getty Images
Scott Redding dominates to take Snetterton pole
Scott Redding (Be Wiser Ducati) dominated qualifying on Saturday to claim pole for the Snetterton round of British Superbikes.
Redding, who set the pace during free practice on Friday, stopped the clock at 1m 47.323s to claim a fourth pole of the season, with McAMS Yamaha’s Tarran Mackenzie (1:47.432) second and Oxford Racing’s Tommy Bridewell (1:47.730) third.
The former MotoGP rider leads the championship from Bridewell by just four points, with Josh Brookes, fourth on the gird, a further 27 points back.
However, Redding, 26, said prior to the round that his sole focus at Snetterton was picking up podium points, with an eye on the Showdown.
“It’s all about picking up as many Podium Points as possible as that will be very important come the Showdown,” Redding said.
“The plan as always is to challenge for the podium and if the win is possible, then I’ll go for it.”
The 26-year-old had four wins from 11 outings thus far this season with four rounds – and nine races – to go before the top six riders battle it out for the title at the Showdown.
QUALIFYING RESULTS
|RIDER
|TIMES
|1
|Scott REDDING Ducati - Be Wiser Ducati
|1:48.145 1:47.183 1:47.323
|2
|Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha - McAMS Yamaha
|1:48.252 1:47.328 1:47.432
|3
|Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati - Oxford Racing
|1:48.584 1:47.974 1:47.730
|4
|Josh BROOKES Ducati - Be Wiser Ducati
|1:48.203 1:47.645 1:47.835
|5
|Dan LINFOOT Yamaha - Santander Salt TAG Yamaha
|1:49.117 1:48.410 1:48.596
|6
|Xavi FORÉS Honda - Honda Racing
|1:49.409 1:48.546 1:48.752
|7
|Danny BUCHAN Kawasaki - FS-3 Racing Kawasaki
|1:48.721 1:48.558 1:48.828
|8
|Andrew IRWIN Honda - Honda Racing
|1:48.575 1:48.506 1:49.445
|9
|Peter HICKMAN BMW - Smiths Racing
|1:49.098 1:48.163
|10
|Bradley RAY Suzuki - Buildbase Suzuki
|1:49.673 1:48.601
|11
|Luke STAPLEFORD Suzuki - Buildbase Suzuki
|1:49.538 1:48.818
|12
|Luke MOSSEY Suzuki - OMG Racing Suzuki
|1:48.955 1:48.832
|13
|Michael LAVERTY BMW - Tyco BMW Motorrad
|1:49.388 1:48.881
|14
|Héctor BARBERÁ Kawasaki - Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|1:49.655 1:48.885
|15
|Christian IDDON BMW - Tyco BMW Motorrad
|1:49.175 1:49.173
|16
|Josh ELLIOTT Suzuki - OMG Racing Suzuki
|1:49.378 1:49.249
|17
|Joe FRANCIS BMW - Lloyd & Jones Bowker Motorrad
|1:49.723 1:49.639
|18
|Ben CURRIE Kawasaki - Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki
|1:49.428 1:49.739
|19
|James ELLISON BMW - Smiths Racing
|1:49.818
|20
|Ryan VICKERS Kawasaki - RAF Regular and Reserves Kawasaki
|1:49.864
|21
|Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha - McAMS Yamaha
|1:49.971
|22
|Claudio CORTI Kawasaki - Team WD-40
|1:50.308
|23
|Matt TRUELOVE Yamaha - Raceways Yamaha
|1:50.522
|24
|David ALLINGHAM Yamaha - EHA Yamaha
|1:50.655
|25
|Dean HARRISON Kawasaki - Silicone Engineering Racing
|1:51.130
|26
|Shaun WINFIELD Yamaha - Santander Salt TAG Yamaha
|1:51.223
|27
|Sam COVENTRY Kawasaki - Team 64 Motorsports
|1:52.102
|28
|Fraser ROGERS Kawasaki - Gearlink Kawasaki
|1:52.262
|29
|Danny KENT MV Agusta - Bike Devil Sweda MV Agusta
|1:52.852
|30
|Dean HIPWELL Kawasaki - CDH Racing
|1:53.063
The Snetterton round of British Superbikes is LIVE on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player from 13:00 UK TIME on Sunday