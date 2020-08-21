Danny Buchan fastest in first Snetterton practice

Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki's Danny Buchan was the fastest in the first free practice, just one second ahead of Kyle Ryde of Buildbase Suzuki.

The front two were locked in a battle to record the fastest time throughout the 45-minute session at Snetteron, with Buchan eventually ending up on top.

Donington Park GP Redding closes in on BSB title with Donington double 06/10/2019 AT 16:25

It was a good day for Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki, with Lee Jackson finishing third, a shade over a second behind Ryde.

The second free practice session takes place on Saturday, followed by qualifying, with three races spread across the weekend.

This is the second event of the Covid-19-affected season, with Honda Racing duo Glenn and Andrew Irwin leading the Bennetts British Superbikes standings after the first round, which took place at Donnington Park two weeks ago.

1. Danny Buchan (Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki) 1m:49.119s

2. Kyle Ryde (Buildbase Suzuki) +1.003s

3. Lee Jackson (Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki) +1.011s

4. Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing) +1.123s

5. Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) +1.209s

6. Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +1.229s

7. Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki) +1.295s

8. Josh Brookes (VisionTrack Ducati) +1.441s

9. Jason O'Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +1.948s

10. Hector Barbera (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +2.162s

British Superbikes Andrew Irwin beats brother Glenn to double up at Donington 09/08/2020 AT 15:41

Play Icon