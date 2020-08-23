British Superbikes
Snetterton

Josh Brookes wins BSB Round 5 at Snetterton ahead of Glenn Irwin

Josh Brookes

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
24 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

Australian Josh Brookes wins Round 5 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Snetterton ahead of championship leader Glenn Irwin.

Snetterton

Danny Buchan fastest in first Snetterton practice

YESTERDAY AT 17:13

Brookes and Irwin tussled in the opening lap before the latter took a lead heading into Riches.

Moments later and Danny Buchan crashed into Bradley Ray at Agostini to make for the Massingberd-Mundy Kawasaki rider's second race crash in a row.

Brookes raced back into the lead in the third lap with him and Irwin would continuing to battle at the front. Irwin tried to take the lead at Agostini, but he ran wide to allow Brookes back in to first.

Brooks managed to hold off challenges from Irwin, Tommy Bridewell and Lee Jackson to seal the victory. Irwin finished second and Bridewell third.

THE TIMINGS

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

RYDE TOOK WARM-UP TOP SPOT

Kyle Ryde topped Sunday morning's warm up session, waiting until his final lap to pip pacesetter Glenn Irwin and posted his fastest time which put the Buildbase Suzuki rider 0.202s in front ahead of rounds five and six.

Related Topics
British SuperbikesSnetterton
