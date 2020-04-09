Superbike Sunday - Join Eurosport for classic races, interviews and a brand new vodcast

With fans unable to be at Silverstone for this weekend’s BSB opener, Matt Roberts, James Whitham, James Haydon and Shane 'Shakey' Byrne have got together for a Superbike Sunday special.

A brand new vodcast presented by Eurosport's Roberts will be unveiled, as well as a selection of classic BSB races from years gone by.

In addition to the vodcast, fans can enjoy exclusive interviews with 2015 BSB champion Josh Brookes, six-time BSB champion Shane Byrne and BSB race director Stuart Higgs.

Shakey ByrneEurosport

There will be a look back at the famous 2011 British Superbike Championship, which saw one of the greatest finishes in the Championship's history with a fierce battle between John Hopkins and Tommy Hill.

A look back at the final round of the 2017 Championship at Brands Hatch will also bring happy memories for fans, so too memories from round 11 of the 2015 Championship at Silverstone.

Then there are Tommy Bridewell’s wins at Cadwell Park and Brands Hatch, with the rider also joining Eurosport for his 'Social Distancing Garage', something Danny Buchan will enjoy too.

Video - Social Garage: Danny Buchan plays Show and Tell, tries to guess his rivals 21:58

Watch Superbike Sunday on Eurosport 2 and Eurosport Player at 12.30pm this weekend