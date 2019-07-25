Irwin and the team have struggled in the current BSB season, and will now look for a new team and rider respectively.

Irwin has not been totally devoid of success, having won the 2019 Interrnational Northwest 200, but results have not been consistent with the Ninja ZX-10RR.

Kawasaki Motors UK Senior Racing Coordinator Ross Burridge explained the decision: “Glenn has a long history with Kawasaki, riding for us in a multitude of classes and achieving numerous successes along the way.

“We signed Glenn on to the team with the hope of retaining the British Championship title this year, but for a myriad of reasons it hasn't worked out. I would like to personally thank Glenn for his efforts in trying to turn his season around and also for his tremendous achievement at the Northwest 200. Best of luck in what the future holds for you Glenn.”