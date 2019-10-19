Redding's poor start from ninth sent him further down the grid as Brookes launched himself further ahead.

On the second lap, Luke Mossey crashed out and narrowly avoided being run over by other riders, and had to limp out of the race.

By lap five Redding was up to seventh as Brookes continued to hold on at the front of the pack.

Another incident on lap seven saw Joe Francis and James Ellison leave the course in a cloud of smoke, and the red flag was raised to keep the rest of the riders secure.

After an extended period to restart, Brookes kept the lead, and Bridewell launched ahead of Iddon, though Redding slipped into eighth.

With four laps remaining Redding moved past Danny Buchan and into fourth, closing in on a podium finish. Soon he was into third, with Tommy Bridewell keeping him behind Brookes.

The Australian was able to hold onto the lead, with Redding locked out from winning the overall championship until at least tomorrow.

Redding goes into Sunday's two races with a 19-point lead over Brookes.

The two Be Wiser Ducati riders will decide the title tomorrow.