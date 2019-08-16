The OMG racer suffered a fractured leg after a crash in testing, but was filmed watching Friday's action by his crew's media team.

After the dramatic crash yesterday it is welcome news to see Mossey back at the racecourse with fears he may have been unable to attend another race for some time.

The Suzuki man was taken to hospital for precautionary scans on his leg.

He announced that he would be unable to ride this weekend, saying: I have a hairline fracture in the top of my leg. Nothing serious but with the nature of Cadwell it’s just too risky to try and ride."

In his place the OMG team will call up their Superstock 1000 rider, Billy McConnell.

