Redding won the first session on and was second in Q2 in a dominant performance.

In the final session Redding finished with the best time of 1:35.588. 0.175 seconds back was Tommy Bridwell.

After a middle second session Luke Stapleford was in a surprise third place with a time 0.215 seconds behind Redding.

The second row was made up of Jason O'Halloran, Josh Brookes and Danny Buchan.

Q2

O'Halloran topped qualifying two at Assen on Saturday.

Redding - who took pole in the first session, was 0.054 seconds behind O'Halloran's time of 1:36.117.

Christian Iddon placed in third, with Brookes, Bridwell and Ryan Vickers in fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Peter Hickman and Tarran Mackenzie were surprise losers in the second session and failed to make the cut.

Q1

Redding was top in the first qualifying session.

He set the session best time of 1:36.112 ahead of the rest of the pack for the Be Wiser Ducati team.

Another Ducati rider, Bridewell, was 0.108 seconds behind for Oxford Racing.

Stapleford finished in third for the Buildbase Suzuki team.

Xavi Fores (Honda), Dan Linfoot (Santander Salt TAG Yamah), and Vickers (RAF Regular and Reserve Kawasaki) claimed fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.