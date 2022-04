British Superbikes

'Take a bow!' - Glenn Irwin holds off Kyle Ryde to win opening race of the 2022 season at Silverstone

Watch the thrilling final lap to the first race of the 2022 British Superbikes season. It was won by Glenn Irwin, who started on pole position. But the Honda UK rider had to really fight during a tense last lap as the man in second place, Kyle Ryde put him under constant pressure, trying to find a way through.

00:01:44, an hour ago