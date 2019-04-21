In the first race of the day, Mackenzie seemed to have won for McAMS Yamaha, but lost a place when he was censured for an incident on the last corner that saw Jason O'Halloran, another McAMS rider, unable to finish.

O'Halloran suffered technical problems in the last race of the day, too, which gave him zero rewards from the whole outing.

Video - Tarran Mackenzie claims maiden BSB race win 03:11

It was not an easy victory, with Mackenzie having to take back his pole from both Dan Linfoot and Elliott.

Danny Buchan finished third after climbing up from 14th from the start, with Elliott in second.