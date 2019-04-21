Getty Images
Second time lucky for Mackenzie at Silverstone
Tarran Mackenzie claimed his first British Superbike Championship win at Silverstsone in race two, after a penalty cost him victory in race one.
In the first race of the day, Mackenzie seemed to have won for McAMS Yamaha, but lost a place when he was censured for an incident on the last corner that saw Jason O'Halloran, another McAMS rider, unable to finish.
O'Halloran suffered technical problems in the last race of the day, too, which gave him zero rewards from the whole outing.
It was not an easy victory, with Mackenzie having to take back his pole from both Dan Linfoot and Elliott.
Danny Buchan finished third after climbing up from 14th from the start, with Elliott in second.
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react