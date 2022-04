British Superbikes

‘That’s a nasty, nasty crash!’ – Luke Mossey involved in dramatic first-lap BSB crash

Luke Mossey was involved in a “nasty, nasty” crash on the first lap of Race 2 at Silverstone on Sunday. The Tag Racing rider somehow managed to walk away from the spill. Every race of the British Superbike Championship will be available live on Eurosport and discovery+ with the best of the action and instant highlights across social media.

