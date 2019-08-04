Scott Redding held pole, ahead of Tommy Bridewell and then Peter Hickman.

Hickman and Irwin then moved up into first and second respectively from the off, and pulled away from the rest of the pack, before Irwin swept to pole briefly, with Hickman back in second on lap two.

Meanwhile, Jason O'Halloran edged up into third with Redding down into sixth.

On lap four, O'Halloran took advantage of Irwin and Hickman fighting it out for the lead and moved ahead of them both. Christian Iddon then took the chance to move into third.

At the halfway point, Redding had moved up into fifth, and Hickman pounced to reclaim the lead. That move allowed Iddon to capitalise on O'Halloran's distracted attention to move into second. Redding battled his way back to third with six laps remaining.

With three laps to go, the front three were O'Halloran in first, Irwin in second, and Josh Brookes in third, in their own tight pack.

Irwin made a dramatic move into pole on the penultimate lap. In the final lap, Redding took third, and then second, and on the final approach Redding make a desperate wide lunge for victory, but Irwin was able to hang on.