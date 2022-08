British Superbikes

British Superbikes 2022 highlight - Watch Jason O'Halloran storm through to take pole position at Thruxton

British Superbikes 2022 highlight - Watch Jason O'Halloran storm through to take pole position at Thruxton. O'Halloran claimed his third qualifying pole position of the 2022 season, setting a stunning lap time just 0.287s adrift of the fastest ever lap of Thruxton. Stream top superbikes action live on discovery+ and on eurosport.co.uk

00:02:26, an hour ago