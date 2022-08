British Superbikes

Jason O'Halloran takes Sprint victory after thrilling battle for second place ensues at Thruxton

Australian Superstar Jason O'Halloran came home to take the win in the Sprint Race at Thruxton on Saturday. Behind him though was where the real battle was as Tarran Mackenzie edged out Bradley Ray by just 0.005s to take second spot in what was an absolutely thrilling spectacle. Stream all the action from the 2022 British Superbikes season on discovery+

00:02:52, an hour ago