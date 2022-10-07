Rouse crashed on the opening lap of Race 3 on Sunday and was struck by another rider, prompting the race to be red flagged while he was treated for a serious head injury.

Ad

He was stabilised and put in a medically-induced coma before being transferred to hospital, where he underwent an emergency neurosurgical procedure. He died in hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Donington Park GP 'The best win of the year for me!' - Ray reacts to inspired triumph at Donington Park 02/10/2022 AT 17:13

Fellow BSB star Glenn Irwin praised a "truly talented person" in an emotional tribute on social media.

“How could someone who spent so much of his life at a race track still find time to qualify as a maths teacher?" Irwin wrote.

“How could someone who spent so much time behind a desk become a British champion?

“How could that same person be the main man behind Chasin’ the Racin’ [podcast] constantly entertaining us on a regular basis?

“Chrissy Rouse, you were a truly talented person. Always smiling. Rest in peace.”

Two-time World Superbike champion James Toseland called it a "huge loss".

"I was lucky enough to meet Chrissy a couple of months ago with his podcast and I’m absolutely devastated by this news," he told Eurosport.

"He was a star of the future for motorcycle racing and he was already a star in the paddock because of his warm, friendly personality. A huge loss for our industry and I send my dearest thoughts and best wishes to his family, friends and team."

James Haydon called Rouse "one of the nicest and most intelligent riders to ever grace our paddock", while Andrew Irwin saluted a "tremendous talent" and "all round good guy".

Eurosport commentator Tom Gaymor, who was recently alongside Rouse on mic duties, said the Newcastle-born rider was an inspiration.

"There was so much to Chrissy, and this was evident from the moment I met him. He respected everyone and respected everything he did," said Gaymor.

"His endeavour and commitment to give everything his best shot was clear when he turned up to commentate earlier this year for the first time with a dossier of notes and calling cards.

"Everything he did was underpinned by hard work, a steely determination but real humility too, his glass was always half full, and he inspired me.

"He always carried himself with grace and his caring and kind nature served him well not only in the classroom as a maths teacher, but as a racer, a podcaster, a commentator, a franchise manager and a social media whizz too.

"From the moment you met Chrissy you felt like a friend, he was someone you looked forward to seeing and speaking to, he’ll be dearly missed by so many."

Rouse won the National Superstock 1000 title in 2020.

Eurosport presenter Rachel Stringer said it was a "very sad day".

"I would just love to say that it was an absolute joy to watch Chrissy win his British title in 2020 and it was always such a pleasure to interview him after all his wins, he was always smiling and in classic Chrissy style would go into such detail about his race," she said.

"What he created in Chasin' the Racin' was pretty amazing and shows what a talented and inspiring individual he was. He will be so sadly missed by us all."

Donington Park GP 'Unbelievable!' - Ray takes stunning victory at Donington Park with wild celebrations 02/10/2022 AT 17:09