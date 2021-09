British Superbikes

‘We all have our days’ – Christian Iddon hopes to keep pressure on Jason O’Halloran at Snetterton

VisionTrack Ducati’s Christian Iddon reflect on his crash at Cadwell Park last weekend, even though he still produced a best result of fifth despite failing to finish one of the races. The result meant he he moved up from third to joint second overall in the title standings and wants to keep pressure on Jason O’Halloran at Snetterton.

00:03:09, 23 minutes ago