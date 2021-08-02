Deborah Kerr produced a superb late burst to claim her place in the semi-finals of the women’s kayak single 200m, but there was disappointment for Emily Lewis.

Both British kayakers failed to advance from their heats, but got a second shot via the quarter finals.

They were paired together in Heat 3, and it was Kerr who took first place in a time of 42.742.

Lewis made a bright start to the race and led for a sizeable portion of it, but she had no answer to the power of Kerr - while Michelle Russell of Canada pipped her to the second qualifying spot.

“Deborah Kerr finished really strongly, the best out of anyone,” said Malcolm Johnson on Eurosport commentary. “The best boat speed of the final 50m.

“She works with Kristina Medovcikova, who has worked wonders with her and brought out the best in Debs.

“The big thing that has changed is her outlook. She is much more confident, happier racing and is enjoying her kayaking and is holding her nerve before the start.

“That’s a deserved icing on the cake for Deborah to get through to the semi-final.”

Lisa Carrington of New Zealand would appear to be the one to beat, as she goes in search of a third successive Olympic gold. She won her heat impressively in a time of 40.715.

