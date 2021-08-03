Lisa Carrington made it a hat-trick of Olympic titles in the Women's Kayak Single 200m, as Britain’s Deborah Kerr was outclassed behind the brilliant New Zealander.

Carrington has proved a class above in this category, and she set an Olympic-best time in the semi-finals.

Finals are not often places for fast times, but conditions were conducive with warm water and a tail wind. It all came together for Carrington to blitz the field and set a new Olympic best of 38.120.

“She was incredible,” Malcolm Johnson said of Carrington on Eurosport commentary. “She had so much expectation, and she delivered. In the middle part of the course she blew the field away.

“That was incredible and way faster than anyone else in the field.”

Commenting on the performance of Kerr, who came eighth in a time of 40.408, Johnson said: "Debs, in eighth, it is a great achievement to make the final.”

Teresa Portella of Spain took the silver medal, with Emma Aastrand Jorgensen of Denmark taking the bronze.

In truth, it was all about Carrington and Carrington alone.

Carrington is unbeaten in nine years in the event, and will be the Olympic champion for a long time to come as the Single 200m will not feature in Paris in 2024.

The celebrations were muted, which is understandable as she will be back in the water later on Tuesday bidding for gold in the Women’s Kayak Double 500m.

Cuban duo of Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez and Serguey Torres Madrigal produced a power-packed finish to overhaul China to claim gold in Men's Canoe Double 1000m. Another Olympic best was recorded, with the Cubans stopping the clock in 3:24.995.

World champion Balint Kopasz claimed gold in the Men's Kayak Single 1000m.

He went out hard and never let up, with his time of 3:20.643 smashing the previous Olympic best.

Kopasz finished almost two seconds clear of his fellow countryman Adam Varga, with Fernando Pimenta back in third.

---

