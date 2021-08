Canoe/Kayak Flatwater

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - ‘My family are the ones making the real sacrifices’ – Heath after bronze medal

Great Britain's Liam Heath won his fourth Olympic medal, but it wasn't the colour he would have wanted as European champion Sandor Totka claimed victory in the men's K1 200m final. The 36-year-old paid tribute to his family in a post-race interview. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:02, an hour ago