Canoe/Kayak Flatwater

Tokyo 2020 - Sealed with a kiss: Heath receives bronze after photo-finish

Defending Olympic champion Liam Heath had to settle for bronze as Sandor Totka held off a late surge from Manfredi Rizza to claim gold in the Men’s Kayak Single 200m final. European champion Totka has been the form kayaker this year and showed his class at the Sea Forest Waterway to win the final in a time of 35.035. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:32, an hour ago