Britain's Mallory Franklin had to settle for canoe slalom Olympic silver at Tokyo 2020, following a brilliant final run by Australia's Jessica Fox.

The Team GB athlete went fifth in the final and was ahead of the rest of the field until the world number one blitzed her time to claim a first Olympic gold, having claimed three medals across London 2012 and Rio 2016.

But Franklin's achievement is the best by a female British slalom canoeist, bettering the bronze by Helen Reeves at Athens 2004.

