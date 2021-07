Canoe/Kayak Slalom

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'She can be very proud' - Team GB's Kimberley Woods devastated after slalom struggle

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'She can be very proud' - Team GB's Kimberley Woods is left absolutely devastated after her canoe slalom struggle at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

00:01:07, an hour ago