Bracewell set for Minsk challenge

The Leeds sprint canoeist will compete in the C2 500m in Minsk, looking to better her recent World Cup finishes of 10th and 14th in the event.

And with next summer's Olympics creeping over the horizon, Bracewell believes that there is no preparation like a multi-sport event to get her ready for a tilt at Tokyo.

"I'm really feeling the sense of a bigger team and being a part of Team GB; getting to meet and see other athletes; and feeling a bit inspired to push us on for Olympic qualification," she said.

"We've just finished our World Cup campaign and it was really good practice for us.

"There were challenging parts and parts to work on, but we really felt that throughout the two weekends we delivered better and better and it's set us on track to hopefully perform well at the European Games."

GB have taken a four-strong team to the Belarussian capital, with Afton Fitzhenry, Katie Reid and Thomas Lusty completing the quartet.

And Reid, who will line up alongside Bracewell in the C2 500m, believes that the Games will be a fruitful exercise across the board.

"I'm looking forward to being among hundreds of great athletes from different sports and hopefully getting to see them do their thing too, learn lots from them, and hopefully we can give them some learning experiences too," she said.

"Putting on the Team GB kit for the first time is an incredibly proud experience. It's something you dream of as a child and when you get to that moment it's a little overwhelming.

"I'm very proud and it makes you feel very excited for competing and seeing what you can do for your country."

Sportsbeat 2019