Deborah Kerr and Britain's canoe sprint stars believe Munich's multi-sport environment is intensifying their hunger for medals at the European Championships.

Motherwell star Kerr joined forces with Emma Russell on Thursday to safely navigate their way through to the kayak double 500m semi-finals.

Canoe sprint is one of nine sports hosting their European Championships in the city this week as athletics, cycling, gymnastics and rowing also feature.

The innovative format aims to shine a greater light on less high-profile sports and Kerr, 24, says she's loving getting a taste of the action at Munich's storied 1972 Olympic Park.

She said: "It's really cool to see.

"I've been watching all the other sports just before we flew out, and to see the same branding at a canoeing event is really exciting.

"It's really nice to be part of something that's really quite big.

"There's been a real excitement and buzz about this week' which is nice.

"Seeing some of the sprinters just down the road competing and winning medals is a real motivation for us all.

"It makes you really proud to be part of something a bit bigger - I'm really enjoying it so far and hopefully it continues."

Kerr and Russell, 21, clocked a time of 1:50.712 to finish behind Slovakia and Hungary at Munich's Olympic Regatta Centre.

They will take to the water in the doubles semi-finals at 10:40am on Friday morning after Kerr has also combined with Russell, Emily Lewis and Rebeka Simon in the four.

Fellow Scot Lewis Fletcher was unable to progress in his kayak double 500m on Thursday.

The Falkirk star, 28, competed alongside Thomas Lusty but finished bottom in their heat with a time of 1:39.708.

But he will have a chance to bounce back on Friday, joining forces with Lusty, Noah Dembele and Trevor Thomson in the four event hoping to keep his hopes of a European medal alive heading into the final three days of competition in Munich.

