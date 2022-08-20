Eilish McColgan's emotional sporting summer is fuelling Deborah Kerr's quest for more British medals in Munich.

Canoe sprint star Kerr, 24, enjoyed a memorable morning on the Bavarian water after sailing into the finals in both of her events.

The Motherwell speedster joined forces with Emma Russell, Emily Lewis, and Rebeka Simon in the kayak four 500m before combining with Russell in the double to similarly advance to the weekend's medal showdown.

Canoe sprint is one of nine sports hosting their European Championships in Germany this week and Kerr has loved watching compatriot McColgan, who memorably soared to athletics 10,000m and 5000m gold and silver at the Commonwealth Games, emulate her exploits at Munich's Olympic Stadium.

The Dundee star won 10,000m silver and 5000m bronze this week and Kerr is now determined to follow in her decorated podium footsteps.

She said: "I've really enjoyed watching Eilish McColgan this year.

"I've probably cried more than I imagined at some of her races.

"It makes you really proud to be a part of a team like this, that are doing so well.

"I'm only seeing it online but you can see the support all the British teams across the sports have for one another.

"It's nice to go online and on social media and see that another British athlete has qualified for the final - it makes you know you're part of that cohort.

"It's like we're a big family - and you can really feed off that."

Kerr helped the British crew finish behind Poland in the four event before going again with Russell to chase home Belgium in the two.

The top three teams in each race advanced automatically to the final and Kerr now hopes the four can continue the momentum on Saturday.

"It was really good - I think we did all of the things we said we wanted to improve on," she added.

"I left the race feeling absolutely spent, which is the goal and when I know that we've raced it correctly.

"We're all a little bit hungry for more - we've learned a heck of a lot from this year and this is just the beginning for us."

Earlier on Friday morning, fellow Scot Lewis Fletcher endured a more difficult day on the water as he was unable to progress automatically in the men's kayak four 500m event.

Accompanied by Noah Dembele, Thomas Lusty and Trevor Thomson, the Falkirk star - who was eliminated in the double with Lusty on Thursday - finished seventh in his heat but will have a chance to recover in this morning's semi-final.

