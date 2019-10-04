Climbing European Championship to be streamed live on Eurosport.co.uk this weekend

The event, held biennially, will be take place this weekend with medals for the speed and lead disciplines up for grabs at the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (EICA).

The Speed finals take place on Saturday October 5, with full coverage of the Lead semi-finals and final on Sunday October 6 - and all of the action will be completely free to watch on Eurosport.co.uk.

The Championship, first staged in Frankfurt in 1992, represents an opportunity to see Europe’s best compete ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next year, where the thrilling sport will be making a much-awaited debut.

There will be a strong British presence in Edinburgh, with Will Bosi, Hamish McArthur, James Pope, Kieran Forrest, David Barrans, Molly Thompson-Smith, Rhoslyn Frugtniet, Jennifer Wood, Thomas Greenall, Leah Crane, Lorraine Brown, Manuel Rodriguez Jauregui and Jonathan Redshaw all expected to compete.

SCHEDULE

05/10/19 - SPEED FINALS

Show Start: 15:50

Competition Start: 16:00

Expected Finish: 17:30

---

06/10/19 - LEAD SEMI-FINALS

Show Start: 08:25

Competition Start: 08:30

Expected Finish: – 11:00

---

06/10/19 - LEAD FINALS

Show Start: 14:05

Competition Start: 14:15

Show Finish: 17:00

