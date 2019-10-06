He climbed 35 metres in his allotted six-minute time frame to secure his qualification spot.

The standings were led by Czech Adam Ondra, who reached 38+, with five other climbers all reaching over 35.

Great Britain's other hopefuls failed to qualify, with Will Bosi finishing just outside in ninth place on 33+, and Hamish McArthur finishing 15th with 26+.

In the women's event, Molly Thompson-Smith fell at the last and was knocked out of the qualification spots, eventually finishing 12th.

Anak Verhoeven of Belgium - the final competitor of the morning - topped the table.