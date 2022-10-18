Fears are growing for Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi, who competed at the IFSC Asian Championships in Seoul without a hijab.

In Iran, it is mandatory for women to cover their hair with a hijab and their arms and legs with loose clothing. Female athletes must also abide by the dress code when they are officially representing Iran in international competition.

The Iranian embassy said she flew back to Tehran on Tuesday.

"Ms Elnaz Rekabi left Seoul for Iran on Tuesday morning, after the Asian Championships rock climbing competition ended," a statement said.

"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea strongly denies all fake news, lies and false information about Ms Elnaz Rekabi."

The BBC's Persian service report their "well-informed" sources have told them Rekabi's passport and mobile phone had been confiscated before she boarded the plane back to Tehran.

Rekabi posted a story on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning with a statement which read: “I firstly apologise for all the worries I have caused.”

Due to the timing and sudden call to begin the climb, she said, "my hijab unintentionally became problematic" before adding, “I am currently on my way back to Iran alongside the team based on the pre-scheduled timetable".

Rekabi became the first Iranian woman to win a medal at the IFSC Climbing World Championships last year and finished fourth at last weekend’s event in South Korea.

Rekabi's decision not to wear a hijab in Seoul has been hailed as an act of solidarity by Iranians protesting Mahsa Amini's death in the nation.

Amini, aged 22, was arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely before her death in custody, sparking widespread protests in Iran.

An Iranian chess referee said two years ago that she had received death threats after a photo circulated appearing to show her without a hijab at the Women's World Chess Championship in Shanghai, China.

