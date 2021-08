Climbing

'She's struggling!' - Shauna Coxsey narrowly misses out on sport climbing final

Shauna Coxsey is out of the Olympics after just missing out on a spot in the final of the women's combined sport climbing. The Brit is expected to retire following the Games after a stellar career in the sport. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:30, an hour ago