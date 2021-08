Climbing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'He does!' - Huge drama as gold medal changes hands to Alberto Gines Lopez on final climb

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Spain's 18-year-old sensation Alberto Gines Lopez is the men's combined Olympic champion. Lopez won sport climbing's first ever gold medal and was in disbelief after Jakob Schubert's amazing lead climb handed him the title. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:00:32, 31 minutes ago