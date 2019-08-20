The 26-year-old, who qualified for next summer’s Games on Monday, led the standings ahead of the event-concluding lead climb but had to settle for third in Hachioji, Japan.

Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret won gold ahead of home favourite Akiyo Noguchi.

Coxsey also took bronze in the bouldering event last week.

Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut next summer along with karate, skateboarding and surfing in Tokyo. Baseball and softball return after a 12-year hiatus.