ADVISORY-Cricket-World Cup preview package

We will have a 400 word item on each team's prospects and another on their star player. There will also be an overall preview, a statistics factbox and a story looking at the political backdrop to the India v Pakistan game.

They will be published as follows:

1400 GMT on Thursday May 23

Overall preview

Statistics factbox

England

South Africa

India

Australia

0200 GMT Friday May 24

New Zealand

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Afghanistan

West Indies

India v Pakistan (Compiled by Mitch Phillips)