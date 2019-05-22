ADVISORY-Cricket-World Cup preview package
May 22 (Reuters) - Reuters will publish a preview package for the Cricket World Cup, which begins in London on May 30.
We will have a 400 word item on each team's prospects and another on their star player. There will also be an overall preview, a statistics factbox and a story looking at the political backdrop to the India v Pakistan game.
They will be published as follows:
1400 GMT on Thursday May 23
Overall preview
Statistics factbox
England
South Africa
India
Australia
0200 GMT Friday May 24
New Zealand
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
West Indies
India v Pakistan (Compiled by Mitch Phillips)
