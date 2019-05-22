ADVISORY-Cricket-World Cup preview package

By Reuters

22/05/2019 at 14:00Updated 22/05/2019 at 14:02

May 22 (Reuters) - Reuters will publish a preview package for the Cricket World Cup, which begins in London on May 30.

We will have a 400 word item on each team's prospects and another on their star player. There will also be an overall preview, a statistics factbox and a story looking at the political backdrop to the India v Pakistan game.

They will be published as follows:

1400 GMT on Thursday May 23

Overall preview

Statistics factbox

England

South Africa

India

Australia

0200 GMT Friday May 24

New Zealand

Pakistan

Bangladesh

Sri Lanka

Afghanistan

West Indies

India v Pakistan (Compiled by Mitch Phillips)

