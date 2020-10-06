The 29-year-old was critically injured in the accident on Friday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said without sharing details.

"ACB ... mourns the heartbreaking & grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being..." the board tweeted.

Tarakai made his international debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh and played his only one-day international against Ireland in 2017.

Tarakai scored 32 in his last outing for Mis Ainak Knights in the Shpageeza Cricket League last month. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

