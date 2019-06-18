Afghan president drops in to cheer on side vs England

Ghani, in suit and tie, could be seen waving to the crowd from high in the stands, surrounded by other guests.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted photographs of him together with Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Azizullah Fazli.

Afghanistan have looked largely at sea in the tournament so far but are still hoping to pull off an upset, skipper Gulbadin Naib said ahead of the match.

The Afghans made their World Cup debut in 2015, when they notched up one win against Scotland. But they are without a victory after four matches in their second appearance.

The rise of Afghan cricket has been a remarkable by-product of decades of turmoil that forced millions into refugee camps across the border in Pakistan, where young men uprooted from home began to learn the sport.

