Agar hat-trick helps Australia thrash S.Africa in first T20

After being sent in to bat, Australia amassed 196 for six in their 20 overs as South Africa struggled with their line and length and missed a number of catches in the field in what was a sloppy display.

The home side were in early trouble in their reply when they lost mainstay Quinton de Kock in the first over and it became a precession after that as Agar helped bowl the hosts out for 89, a record low for South Africa.

The second fixture in the three-game series will be played in Port Elizabeth on Sunday, before the finale in Cape Town on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Ken Ferris)