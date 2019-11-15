Agarwal nears ton, India eclipse Bangladesh despite Kohli duck

India were cruising at 188-3 at the lunch break, a lead of 38, with Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane in a flourishing fourth-wicket partnership already worth 69 runs.

Agarwal inched closer to his third test century having registered his sixth 50-plus score in 12 innings. Vice captain Rahane was batting on 35 at the break, looking quite at ease against both spinners and pacers alike.

Resuming on 86-1, India lost two wickets in the first 30 minutes with Abu Jayed (3-58) striking in successive overs.

Catching the ball has been a real problem for both sides so far in the match and Cheteshwar Pujara got a life when Mehidy Hasan Miraz dropped him at gully off Abu's bowling.

Pujara hit the next ball for another boundary to bring up his fifty but fell in Abu's next over trying to drive away from his body. His uncharacteristically aggressive 54 included nine boundaries.

Kohli walked out to a thunderous roar at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium but it soon fell silent when Abu rammed one onto his pad. He was initially adjudged not out but the tourists decided to review and were rewarded with the prized wicket.

A nimble-footed Agarwal stepped out to hit Mehidy over his head for a six and also hit 13 boundaries.

He was adjudged lbw to Mehidy on 82 but challenged the decision and it was overturned after replays suggested the ball would have missed the stumps. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)