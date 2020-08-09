Akram disappointed with Ali's captaincy in Manchester

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan captain Azhar Ali "missed a trick" several times in the opening test against England and their three-wicket loss will hurt the team and their fans, according to bowling great Wasim Akram.

Ali and his men held the upper hand for most part of the series opener and had England, chasing 277 for victory, reeling at 117-5 at Old Trafford before England fought back.

Jos Buttler (75) and Chris Woakes (84 not out) forged a 139-run stand to help the hosts go 1-0 up in the three-test series.

"It will hurt the Pakistan team and the cricket lovers in Pakistan," former captain Akram told Sky Sports.

"Winning and losing is part of cricket, but I think our captain missed a trick quite a few times in this game, as far as his leadership is concerned."

Akram was surprised how Pakistan, who had bowled out England for 219 in the first innings, did not try to bounce out Woakes early.

"When Woakes came in, there were no bouncers, no short deliveries, they let him settle down and runs were coming easy," said the 54-year-old Akram.

"Once the partnership got going, nothing happened - the turn didn't happen, swing didn't happen - and Buttler and Woakes just took the game away."

Akram also felt Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, who collectively sent down 28.1 overs in the second innings, were under-bowled.

"Pakistan cricket is all about flair, unpredictability and attacking cricket. We're not county bowlers who are just going to come and bowl line and length all day long.

"We've got a 17-year-old (Naseem), who bowls 90mph, a 20-year-old (Shaheen Afridi), who is around 88mph, and they should be bowling a lot more overs - 18-20 overs each innings, no matter the situation." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Michael Perry)

