Anderson, who is recuperating from a right calf injury, will feature against Leicestershire in a three-day friendly match starting on Tuesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said the 37-year-old will be assessed on "an ongoing basis" and will be considered for selection ahead of the fourth test at Old Trafford starting Sept. 4.

England's leading test wicket-taker Anderson aggravated his calf injury during the first test at Edgbaston, which Australia won by 251 runs.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer, who replaced Anderson in the second test, claimed five wickets on debut at Lord's and bowled consistently over 90 mph.

The second test ended in a draw on Sunday, with Australia leading the five-test series 1-0.

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.