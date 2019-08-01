David Warner, who was banned along with Smith and Cameron Bancroft following a ball-tampering scandal, was out for two before Bancroft (8) fell, and Chris Woakes dismissed Usman Khawaja (13) as Australia went into the lunch break at 83-3.

England's Jimmy Anderson did not return after lunch due to injury but the wickets continued to fall, leaving Australia struggling at 122-8, but Smith, who had earlier survived one of several incorrect on-field decisions, led the recovery.

Steve Smith at EdgbastonGetty Images

He completed an emotional century - his 24th test 100 - before being bowled out by Stuart Broad, who finished with 5-86, before England's Rory Burns and Jason Roy survived a brief spell at the crease, with the home side at 10-0 at the close of play.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes took two wickets apiece in the afternoon session to help England restrict Australia to 154-8 at tea.

Villain of the piece Warner went first, trapped leg before wicket for two. Joe Root then caught Bancroft (8) in the slips off Broad's bowling, before Woakes struck to dismiss Khawaja.

Stuart Broad celebrates the early wicket of David WarnerGetty Images

Travis Head and another sandpaper-gate Australian Smith put on 64 for the fourth wicket. Head was then trapped by Woakes lbw for 35 after a review, but the Decision Review System came to England's aid as Matthew Wade (1) was given out after initially escaping.

Broad was then back in the wickets to dismiss captain Tim Paine (5) before James Pattinson (0) became the Englishman's second victim in three balls. Pat Cummings (5) was out off the bowling of Ben Stokes as England went into tea comfortably in command.