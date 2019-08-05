Chasing the second highest successful run chase in Ashes history (398), England first innings centurion Rory Burns fell first in the second over of the day for 11. The highest successful run chase ever was Australia getting 404 at Headingley in 1948.

Fellow opener Jason Roy (28) looked in good shape until he was bowled when coming down the pitch, before Joe Denly (11) and the key wicket of England captain Joe Root (28), having been saved by two earlier reviews, were out before lunch.

The wickets kept tumbling in the afternoon, with England's middle order collapsing for the second innings in a row, before Lyon ripped through the tail for finish with figures of 6-45 as Australia picked up a first win at Edgbaston in any format for 18 years.

The groundwork for the victory was laid by Steve Smith, who scored centuries in both innings on his return to the Test team after his ban for .ball-tampering imposed after Australia's loss to South Africa in 2018.

England had twice been in winning positions, first when Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes ripped through the Australian batting order on day one and then when they took a 90-run second-innings lead on day three. But Smith's second century completed a remarkable turnaround.

"It does hurt - it is bitterly disappointing, We played some really good cricket throughout the majority of the Test match but credit to Australia who fought back really well," England captain Joe Root said.

"Smith played two brilliant innings but it was always going to be hard losing [England bowler James] Anderson, these things happen in cricket. It was a group decision in selecting him and it was just a freak thing [his injury]."

Smith, the man of the match, added: "It's special to play an Ashes series in England. They boys turned up and played good cricket. We were in a good position overnight and we know how much of a world-class spinner Gazza [Nathan Lyon] is.

"To go 1-0 up in the series is a big boost. I am grateful to be back playing, doing what I love, scoring runs and contributing. It's been a long 18 months and my friends and family have helped me through some difficult times."