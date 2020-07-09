Asia Cup postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

July 9 (Reuters) - This year's Asia Cup tournament, originally scheduled for September, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) said on Thursday.

The ACC said in a statement it is hoping to stage the Twenty20 competition, which will feature six countries including India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in June next year.

"From the onset the ACC was keen on organising the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements... have posed substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup," the ACC said.

"Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant.

"Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed."

The ACC said Pakistan, who were set to host the tournament this year in the United Arab Emirates, have exchanged hosting rights with Sri Lanka, who will stage next year's event, while the Pakistan Cricket Board will host the 2022 edition. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

