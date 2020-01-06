Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs for 3-0 series sweep

By Reuters

8 minutes agoUpdated 6 minutes ago

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australia beat New Zealand by 279 runs with more than a day to spare in the third and final test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, to sweep the series 3-0.

The hosts declared on 217 for two after lunch to hand the Black Caps an unlikely victory target of 416 before dismissing the tourists for 136. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Clarence Fernandez)

