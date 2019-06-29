Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs despite Boult hat-trick

Boult finished with 4-51 but Usman Khawaja (88) and Alex Carey (71) forged a century-plus stand to help Australia post a competitive 243-9.

Chasing 244 for victory, New Zealand were all out for 157 in the 44th over, with skipper Kane Williamson top scoring for them with 40.

Mitchell Starc (5-26) was the pick of the Australian bowlers in a one-sided rematch of the 2015 World Cup final. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, editing by Ian Chadband)