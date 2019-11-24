Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and five runs in first test

Babar Azam (104) hit his second test century and Mohammad Rizwan 95 to stall Australia's march to victory and once they had departed, Pakistan were soon all out for 335.

Marnus Labuschagne (185) and David Warner (154) on Saturday helped Australia accumulate a first-innings tally of 580 in reply to Pakistan's 240.

The second test, a day-night affair, starts at the Adelaide Oval on Friday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Christopher Cushing)