Australia board chief Roberts resigns - CA website

ByReuters
an hour ago

MELBOURNE, June 16 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Kevin Roberts has resigned effective immediately, the governing body said on its website on Tuesday.

Roberts will be replaced by interim CEO Nick Hockley, the chief executive of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, CA chairman Earl Eddings told reporters in a video call.

Roberts, who succeeded long-serving CEO James Sutherland in Oct. 2018, had been under fire over his handling of the coronavirus shutdown, having put state associations and players off-side over cost-cutting proposals. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

