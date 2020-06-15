Cricket

Australia board chief Roberts to be axed - reports

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MELBOURNE, June 15 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia (CA) Chief Executive Kevin Roberts is set to be replaced by an interim CEO after losing support of the board over his stewardship of the game during the coronavirus shutdown, local media reported on Monday.

Members of the board held an emergency meeting on Sunday to put handover arrangements in place for a replacement, The Australian newspaper said.

The reports did not give details about the interim CEO, while CA did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

Cricket

West Indies' Roach says no friendship with Archer during England tests

17 HOURS AGO

Roberts has been criticised for his handling of the shutdown since a decision to furlough about 80% of staff at head office in April to "proactively" manage the impact of COVID-19.

State associations that nominate members to the CA board have pushed back against proposed cuts to their grants, while the players' union has called for dispute resolution with the governing body after rejecting its forward estimates for the revenue that underpins player payments.

CA's decision to snub Perth as a venue for one of the four test matches in the lucrative India tour in the home summer also angered Western Australia's state association.

Roberts said earlier this month the domestic game stood to lose A$80 million ($54.55 million) due to COVID-19, with fans barred from stadiums and the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October likely to be postponed.

But with the India tour for December all but confirmed and spectators expected to return to stadiums from next month as COVID-19 infections dwindle, media pundits have accused Roberts of concocting a financial disaster.

"The good news for cricket has put further pressure on Roberts with states and players emboldened about their claims the game is not facing a financial crisis," The Australian said.

Roberts would become the third CEO of a major Australian sport to lose their job during the coronavirus outbreak, with National Rugby League boss Todd Greenberg and Rugby Australia chief Raelene Castle stepping down in recent months. ($1 = 1.4665 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

13/06/2020 AT 09:32
Cricket

ECB vows changes to address racism in cricket

13/06/2020 AT 05:18
Related Topics
Cricket
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Cricket

West Indies' Roach says no friendship with Archer during England tests

17 HOURS AGO
Cricket

Former Pakistan captain Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

13/06/2020 AT 09:32
Cricket

ECB vows changes to address racism in cricket

13/06/2020 AT 05:18
Cricket

India cancel tour to Zimbabwe due to coronavirus concerns

12/06/2020 AT 13:38

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

00:01:42
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Solskjaer gets caught by Carrick his it playing cricket in Australia

00:00:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

'He's almost superhuman' - Morgan on Stokes

00:01:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Final over highlights: Australia crush T20I world record

00:01:53
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

16 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

02/02/2019 AT 16:47
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Finland Rally

Lappi leads Rally Finland into final day

29/07/2017 AT 17:03
Premier League

Danilo: 'It was easy to reject Chelsea for City'

26/07/2017 AT 10:59
Football

Maradona: 'Drugs were biggest problem in my life'

30/01/2017 AT 11:26
View more

What's On

Previous articleWest Indies' Roach says no friendship with Archer during England tests
Next article'This is about humanity' - Rashford urges government U-turn on Free School Meals