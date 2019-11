Australia frustrated as rain ruins T20 series opener in Sydney

Put into bat, Pakistan were 88 for three wickets in the 13th over when rain interrupted play.

The match was subsequently reduced to 15-overs-a-side when the players returned and skipper Babar Azam made 59 not out to help Pakistan to a below-par 107-5.

Counterpart Aaron Finch gave Australia a flying start with 37 runs from 16 balls as the hosts cruised to 41 for no loss in 3.1 overs.

It was at that moment that rain returned to the Sydney Cricket Ground to dash Australia's hopes of going 1-0 up in the three-match series.

"It's frustrating," Finch said afterwards.

"To restrict them to 107 off 15 overs was a great effort and then to be on track to get them was nice."

"It was nice to get a few out of the middle. Like I said, a bit unfortunate the rain played such a part."

Canberra hosts the second match on Tuesday. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Jane Wardell)