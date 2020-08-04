Cricket

Australia postpones West Indies T20 matches

ByReuters
27 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

MELBOURNE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday it had agreed with the West Indies Cricket Board to postpone the Twenty20 series against the Caribbeans scheduled in October.

Australia were to play West Indies in three matches in Queensland from Oct. 6-9 but the nations' cricket boards decided to put them off in the wake of the ICC's decision to postpone the T20 World Cup, CA said in a statement. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

