Spin great Shane Warne described Starc's bowling as "atrocious" after he took five wickets in the opening match against India on their 2018-19 tour, a match the tourists won by 31 runs to set up their first ever test series win in Australia.

"I think I let the noise get to me, to be perfectly honest, which is a big reason why I don't pay attention to anything now," the left-arm quick told Cricket Australia's website.

"... now I just couldn't care less what people say. I just don't need to listen to that stuff anymore. I don't read it and I'm a happier person for it.

"As long as I have people around me who I trust talking to, and (in) the change room as well ... that positive reinforcement is there no matter what," added the 30-year-old.

Starc will play in New South Wales' next two Sheffield Shield games as he looks to fine-tune his slightly tweaked bowling action before facing India.

Kohli's side arrive next month for six limited-overs internationals followed by a four-test series for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

"To have a couple of Shield games now, to just focus on that and continue to reinforce some of the little changes I've made over the last couple of months, it's a good chance to make that happen against some good domestic players," said Starc. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)

